Statistics Canada says economy added 84,000 jobs in October

Statistics Canada says the pace of job growth slowed in October as the economy added 83,600 jobs in the month compared with 378,000 in September.



The unemployment rate was little changed at 8.9 per cent compared with 9.0 per cent in September.



Overall, there were about 1.8 million people out of work in October.



The average economist estimate was for a gain of 100,000 jobs in October and an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.



Statistics Canada says increases across several industries were partially offset by a decrease of 48,000 jobs in the accommodation and food services industry, largely in Quebec.



The agency says the unemployment rate would have been 11.3 per cent in October had it included in calculations the 540,000 Canadians who wanted to work last month but didn't search for a job.

New Brunswick's unemployment rate fell three tenths of a percentage point in October to sit at 10.1%

The provincial economy added 3,700 net full-time jobs, but this was offset by a loss of 1,200 part-time positions and a net increase of 1,600 in the labour force.

