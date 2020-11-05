Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit edged up to $3.3B in September

Canada's merchandise trade deficit grew to $3.3 billion in September as both exports and imports climbed higher, but remained below their pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.



The agency said the September reading compared with a deficit of $3.2 billion in August.



Economists on average had expected a $2.6-billion deficit for September, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.



``The uneven recovery in Canadian international trade flows continued in September although the pace of improvement in international trade has flattened out after the initial rapid rebound in June and July,'' RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote in report.



Statistics Canada said exports rose 1.5 per cent in September to $45.5 billion, while the gained 1.2 per cent in volume terms.



Exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials rose 10.4 per cent in September as higher prices helped boost lumber exports 23.0 per cent to reach $1.6 billion, the highest level in 14 years.