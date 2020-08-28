Statistics Canada to release GDP figures for June, second quarter

Statistics Canada will report this morning how the national economy fared in the second quarter of 2020, which is widely expected to show the steepest drop on record due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The country's central bank has forecast that April, May and June would be the worst three-month stretch for the economy this year, since those months span the height of prevention-related shutdowns.



Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a 39.6-per-cent plunge compared to the same period in 2019.



Much of that drop will be driven by shutdowns beginning in April that have since been rolled back.



Last month, Statistics Canada released a preliminary estimate that economic output rose five per cent in June, following an increase in May.



Refinitiv says average economist expectations are for an increase in output of 5.6 per cent in June.