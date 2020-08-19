Statistics Canada to release inflation figures for July

Statistics Canada will say today what the country's inflation barometer read in July.



The consumer price index was up 0.7 per cent in June compared with a year earlier, following two months of negative readings.



The turnaround from May to June matched the fastest acceleration in the so-called headline inflation reading since March 2011, but still left the measure well below the Bank of Canada's two per cent target.



The jump to July isn't expected to be as sharp.



Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a year-over-year increase of 0.5 per cent.



The Bank of Canada forecast last month that annual inflation will be 0.6 per cent this year and vowed to maintain its key interest rate at the lower limit of 0.25 per cent until inflation hits the central bank's two per cent target.