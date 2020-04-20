Still no word on when golf clubs can open for season

There's still no word on if or when golfers will hit the links this summer .

With health and safety at top of mind during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club manager Adam Chamberlain says teams at clubs across the province, including Gowan Brae, are being allowed to prepare for the season with guidelines already in place.

But he says it's still unclear if or when golf courses will be allowed to open for the season.

Chamberlain says a number of events planned for early summer have been rescheduled to later in the season.