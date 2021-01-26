Still no word on when QMJHL hockey will resume in NB

Still no word on when the Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be permitted back on the ice.

The QMJHL says Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have given the green light to its plan to resume Maritime Division games on Friday.

But the League says New Brunswick officials have delayed a return to regular activities until the pandemic situation in the province improves.

The Q-League says the new schedule of games in Nova Scotia and PEI could change depending Public Health approval in the New Brunswick market.