Stocks, oil prices plunge as virus closes sites around world

The world's largest economies are delivering more worrisome cues as anxiety over the virus outbreak sends stock and oil prices plunging.

Shares in Asia and the Mideast and U.S. futures are down sharply and reports on the health of the economies of Japan and China are stirring more unease.

In the United States, eyes are fixed on cruise ships on opposite sides of the country that were kept at bay over fears of virus threats.

More than a quarter of Italy's people are under a lockdown and sites from the Sistine Chapel to the ruins of Pompeii are closed.

China and South Korea each reported dozens of new infections Monday, but they were down precipitously from their highs.