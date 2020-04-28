'Stronger Together' special raises over $6 million for Food Banks Canada

The star-studded ``Stronger Together'' broadcast has raised over $6 million for Food Banks Canada.



The non-profit organization says it expects donations to reach $10 million by the end of the week.



The 90-minute special on Sunday night featured a number of A-list performers and celebrities.



The show was broadcast on dozens of TV stations, streaming and radio platforms, and served as a national salute to front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19.



The Food Banks Canada website experienced delays due to the high volume of donations, which will go towards food purchasing, distribution and resourcing within food banks.



The organization says food bank usage has risen 20 per cent across Canada over the last four weeks.