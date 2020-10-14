Students in Quebec asked not to return to New Brunswick school

**Updated at 12:48 p.m.**

A Mi'kmaq First Nation in Quebec is questioning why its students are no longer able to go to school in New Brunswick.



Listuguj First Nation Chief Darcy Gray said Tuesday 103 students from his community attend Sugarloaf Senior High in Campbellton, N.B., located just across the border with Quebec.



A case of COVID-19 was identified in that school last week and while students from New Brunswicks are expected to return to Sugarloaf on Thursday, Listuguj students will continue the year remotely.



Gray said in an interview there hasn't been a single case of COVID-19 in his community since the onset of the pandemic.



He says if there's a public health concern, it should apply to all Sugarloaf students, not just the Mi'kmaq students.



New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy said this weekend the government made the decision because Quebec and New Brunswick have different COVID-19 safety protocols.