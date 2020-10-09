Students of Sugarloaf Senior High School to learn from home Tuesday and Wednesday

Sugarloaf Senior High School students will receive instruction online on Tuesday and Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 case was linked to the school.

In a post to the Sugarloaf Senior High School Facebook page on Thursday, Principal Michael O'Toole said the Campbellton school would be closed for cleaning on Friday.

He added he is working with public health officials to identify any other students or staff who may have come into contact with the positive case.

Government said Friday staff are working on providing students with access to their belongings and anything they may require for online learning.

All students of the school will learn remotely on Tuesday October 13 and Wednesday October 14 to allow teachers time to prepare for the transition of Quebec students to full-time online learning as of Tuesday.