Study says $33 per person yearly could save 40 species in Saint John River watershed

A new study says 40 species could be saved from disappearing from the Saint John River watershed if $33 per New Brunswick resident is spent annually on conservation measures over the next quarter century.



The estimate is based on a method called ``priority threat management,'' where scientists identify species at risk, put price tags on conservation strategies that might save them and offer options based on cost and benefit.



The work by a University of British Columbia team was published Wednesday in the journal ``Conservation Science and Practice,'' with the findings cited by the World Wildlife Fund in an accompanying report outlining the options.



The method pioneered by UBC ecologist Tara Martin has already been applied to one third of Australia, along with Saskatchewan's South of the Divide region and, in British Columbia, the Fraser River estuary, the Kootenay bioregion and the Central Coast.



The study of the 55,000-square-kilometre watershed in New Brunswick was carried out in consultation with 28 experts from government agencies, Indigenous communities, environmental groups, scientific institutions and industry.



The nine groups of species identified included birds, fish, insects, trees and plants, ranging from American eels to cobblestone beetles to black foam lichen.