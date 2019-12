Sugar Loaf Park Ski Conditions

Snow Information

New Snow In Past 48 Hours: 2 CM

Total New Snow In Past 7 Days: 2 CM

Total Snowfall to Date: 98 CM

Base Depth Range: Unknown

Snowmaking: Yes



Alpine Ski Snow Conditions: Hard Packed/Mechanically Groomed

Alpine Ski/Snowboard Schedule

Monday December 23: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday December 24: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday December 25: CLOSED

Thursday December 26: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday December 27: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday December 28: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Number of Runs Open: Day 9/13

Number of Runs Open: Night 9/13

Number of Lifts Open: 2/2



Cross Country Skiing (Groomed & Tracked)(Dec 23): Open

Terry Fox (Groomed & Tracked)(Dec 23)

Campground (Groomed)(Dec 23)

Snowmobile Trails: N/A

Snowshoe Trails: Open

Sliding Hill: Open

Skating RInk: Open