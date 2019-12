Sugarloaf Park Ski Conditions

Ski Conditions for Sunday December 22

New snow in past 48 hours: 0 CM

Total new snow in oast 7 days: 0 CM

Total snowfall to date: 96 CM

Base Depth Range: Unknown

Snow Making: Yes



Alpine Ski Snow Conditions: Hardpacked/Mechanically Groomed



Alpine Ski/Snowboard Schedule



December 22: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

December 23: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

December 24: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 25: CLOSED

December 26: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

December 27: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Number of Runs Open: Day 9/13

Number of RUns Open: Night 9/13

Number of Lifts Open: 2/2



Cross Country Skiing (Groomed & Tracked) (Dec 21): Open

Terry Fox & Campground (Groomed & Tracked) (Dec 21)

Snowmobile Trails: N/A

Snowshoe Trails: Open

Sliding Hill: Open

Skating Rink: Open