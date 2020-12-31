Summerside-Miramichi matchup postponed

The Maritime Junior Hockey League is postponing a game between the Summerside Western Capitals and the Miramichi Timberwolves.

The league says the game scheduled for Saturday, January 9th has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions on Prince Edward Island.

An announcement will be made when the game has been rescheduled.

The league has also tentatively rescheduled a meeting between the Western Capitals and Edmundston Blizzard from December 19th to Sunday, January 24th at 7:30 p.m.