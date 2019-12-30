Sunday morning fire displaces six near McGivney

The Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers assisted a couple and their four children after a house fire near McGivney on Sunday.

A release says the fire, that heavily damaged the family's bungalow, was reported shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The couple and their four children, ranging in age from four to 17-years-old, have been assisted with emergency lodging and purchases of food, clothing and some other basics.

There were no injuries reported.

McGiveny is approximately 40 kilometers north of Fredericton.