Support for vulnerable students, staff testing in N.B.'s Return to School plan

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says supports will be in place for vulnerable students when classes resume in September.

In a release, the province is advising parents of students with significant medical conditions to consult with their healthcare provider to determine if it is safe for the student to return to school.

If a medical professional says the students should remain home, then parents can contact principals beginning August 31 to discuss plans for at home learning.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 8 who are medically able to attend school will do so on a full-time basis, while most high school students will attend classes every other day.

Those students with complex needs will continue to attend school daily to ensure consistent access to the services and supports they require.

Government says students in all grades who have been provided with assistive technology will continue to have that technology available to them.

Any student whose family has decided not to attend school for any reason or because of the pandemic is required to complete the annual home-school request form, which is available online.

Testing will be available for asymptomatic teachers and staff who are concerned about potential exposure to the virus.

The province says vulnerable students traveling on a school bus will follow the same directives previously shared by the department.