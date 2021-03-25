Supreme Court decision on pivotal carbon tax case coming today

The Supreme Court will issue a decision this morning on the fate of the federal price on pollution.



It could become a landmark case for the division of federal and provincial powers, and is a pivotal decision in the world of Canadian climate politics.



The court will decide whether the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is constitutional.



The act, passed in 2018, imposes a minimum price on greenhouse gas emissions in provinces that don't have an equivalent system of their own.



Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all challenged the law in court, saying it infringes on their taxing powers and their constitutionally-protected right to develop their own natural resources.



The carbon price is a critical piece of the Liberal climate plan, but has been fodder for partisan fighting with conservative politicians, provincially and federally, for years.

