Suspect muttered in ambulance that killings not his fault, he was provoked: witness

A paramedic student says the Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people said the deaths were not his fault as he was being transported to hospital.



The trial resumed this morning after being suspended last week.



The defendent faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.



Ceilidh Bowen said she was in an ambulance that was called to apartments on Brookside Drive in Fredericton on that morning.

She said the defendent was loaded into the ambulance and appeared to have three broken ribs and three gunshot wounds in his abdomen.



Bowen said she heard him mutter that the victims had been outside his window.