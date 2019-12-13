Suspect slams into police cruiser, breaks his leg: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a suspect allegedly spotted breaking into a local business was fleeing from officers when he slammed into a police cruiser and broke his leg.

Police say the 19-year-old man will be facing charges once he leaves the hospital.

The chase started when officers were dispatched to a business on Canterbury Street at 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the foot race continued for about 850 metres before the suspect hit the police car on Union Street.