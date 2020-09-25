Sussex Corner man arrested following investigation into images of child sexual abuse

A Sussex Corner man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into accessing images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP says officers arrested a 26-year-old man and seized several electronic devices following a search of a home on Stockton Street in Sussex Corner on Tuesday.

He's been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Febraury 17th.

Police say the investigation was triggered last month following a tip from the public.

The investigation is on-going.