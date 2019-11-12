SVNB says no new clients due to a lack of funding

Sexual Violence New Brunswick (SVNB) says it can no longer receive new requests for counselling due to lack of sufficient core funding.

Executive Director Lorraine Whalley says in a news release that they're still providing counselling services to existing clients and those on the current waitlist.

She says they'll continue to support survivors of sexual violence through their 24 support line.

The organization, formerly the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre, says calls to the support line and requests for counseling triple in recent years.

Whalley says nearly every other province in Canada provides core funding to sexual assault centres and services, but SVNB receives no government funding for individual counseling or its support line.

Tanya Smith, Director of Intervention Services, says SVNB is going to operate within its existing resources and hope that the situation will change.