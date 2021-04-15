Talks with NBCC management at an impasse: CUPE

The union representing tradespeople, custodial and maintenance staff at the six anglophone New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) campuses says talks with management are at an impasse.

In a release, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says it hopes the government will agree to settle the dispute through binding arbitration.

Bill Murray, President of Local 5017 says NBCC officials have brought no flexibility to the table, and instead simply repeat the wage freeze mandated by Premier Higgs.

The New Brunswick Labour Board formally acknowledged the impasse through a letter to both parties on April 12th.

CUPE Local 5017 represents over 100 workers at NBCC campuses in Woodstock, Saint Andrews Fredericton, Saint John Moncton and Miramichi.