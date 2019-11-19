Teachers union files lawsuit against Quebec secularism law, known as Bill 21

A Quebec teacher's union is the latest plaintiff to take the provincial government to court over its controversial secularism law banning public employees from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Bill 21 invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution, which shields legislation from most challenges under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The main argument in the Federation autonome de l'enseignement's lawsuit is that Bill 21 violates its members' freedom of conscience and religion and their equality.

But the challenge states that even if the notwithstanding clause is invoked, nothing prevents a plaintiff from seeking to obtain a clear statement from a judge that the law is in violation of Charter rights.

The law, which passed in June, already faces court challenges from the English Montreal School Board, and a group of civil rights and religious advocates.