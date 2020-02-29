Team NB names Chef de Mission for 2021 Canada Summer Games

Team NB has named its Chef de Mission for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

A release says Nicole Smith of Fredericton will take the role for the games in Niagara, Ontario in August.

The province says Smith has been involved in sport in New Brunswick for over 20 years.

Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch said in a release, "This will be the third consecutive time that Nicole Smith leads the provincial delegation at a Canada Games. She is a dedicated member of the New Brunswick sport community and has the necessary skills to excel in this vital position.

Smith has held meany leadership roles, including Executive Director of Sport NB and Alpine NB, serving on the boards of Coach NB, the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic and Canadian Woman in Sport, as well as her involvement as a coach and official.

The Chef de Mission is responsible for:

- providing leadership and vision to Team New Brunswick;

- acting as team spokesperson; and

- building a team environment that is conducive to a productive and positive competitive experience for all team members;

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says a call for applications for the 2021 Canada Games mission staff will go out.