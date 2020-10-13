Teen dies in Little Ridge farming accident
The RCMP says a 16-year-old boy from Oak Haven has died following a farming accident near Little Ridge on Friday.
Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. October 9th to a report of a farming accident on a farm on Route 725.
Police believe the driver of a farming tractor lost control of his vehicle and flipped over.
RCMP say the boy, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.