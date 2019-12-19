Teen's death in Picadilly being investigated as suspicious

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy from Picadilly as suspicious.

Sussex RCMP responded to a 911 call at a residence on Orchard Crescent around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy dead inside, and no one else was in the house.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause of the boy's death.

Police remain at the scene as part of the investigation.