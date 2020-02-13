Temporary closure of ER at Sackville Memorial Hospital

Horizon Health Network has announced a temporary 16-hour closure of the Emergency Department at Sackville Memorial Hospital.

A release states the closure will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 14 and run until 8:00 a.m. Saturday February 15.

The health network says the closure is due to a physician shortage.

During the closure, the Emergency Department will not be seeing patients and ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals.

Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911, and patients can call Tele-Care 811 with questions about the type of medical attention they need.

Horizon Health Network says up to eight overnight shifts at this Emergency Department over the coming weeks do not have physician coverage, and if coverage is not found for the dates in question, the Department will need to be temporarily closed.

Effective March 11, the Emergency Department at Sackville Memorial Hospital will operate 16 hours a day (8:00 a.m. to midnight), 7 days a week, with the last patient accepted before 10:00 p.m.