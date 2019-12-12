Temporary Closure of Obstetrics Unit at Horizon's Upper River Valley Hospital

Horizon Health says the Obstetrics Unit at Upper River Valley Hospital will be temporarily closed on Friday December 13.

A release says the closure, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., is because there will not be a surgeon available in case an emergency caesarian section (C-section) is required.

Horizon says all pregnant women expecting to deliver their babies at Upper River Valley hospital will have to travel to either Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital or the Edmundston Regional Hospital to give birth.

Even if the patient feels she is a low-risk for requiring a C-section, Horizon insists they still travel to either Fredericton or Edmundston because labour and other pregnancy-related issues as emergency situations can happen quickly during child birth.

All expectant mothers 35 weeks and over have been contacted by obstetrics nursing staff of the closure.