Temporary service interruptions at Moncton hospital on Monday

Horizon Health Network says there will be temporary service interruptions at The Moncton Hospital on Monday March 2.

In a release, Horizon says a necessary power system upgrade will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., which will cause the hospital to operate on emergency power.

The health network says outpatient blood and specimen collection and the ECG clinic will be closed, while walk-in patients may experience delays in X-ray service.

Further, the Tim Hortons in the hospital lobby will be closed, while patient televisions, vending machines and ATMs throughout the hospital will not be operating during the work.

Horizon says patients and clients who had appointments or surgeries on this day were notified of any rescheduling, but those who are still uncertain about their appointment or surgery on this day should contact their healthcare provider.