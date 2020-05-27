Temps to hit high 30s in parts of N.B. this week

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for parts of northwestern New Brunswick with forecasters calling for Humidex values in the high 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather agency says the maximum temperature today could top out at 32 degrees, with a Humidex value of 37.

There's not much respite from the heat expected overnight either, with the temperature falling to 17 degrees before climbing to 32 with a Humidex value of 39 tomorrow.

The Heat Warning has been issued for the Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Grand Falls and Victoria, and Woodstock and Carleton Counties, along with the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area and Mount-Carleton-Renous Highway.

Environment Canada is warning to be on the lookout for the symptoms of heat illness that include:

- dizziness/fainting

- nausea/vomiting;

- rapid breathing and heartbeat;

- extreme thirst;

- decreased urination with unusually dark urine;

To combat this, it is advised people drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty, and to stay in a cool place.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the remainder of the province, where temperatures are still expected to exceed 30 degrees, but humidex values are expected to be lower.