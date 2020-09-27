Ten displaced by Plaster Rock apartment building fire Saturday

The Canadian Red Cross says ten tenants have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Plaster Rock.

A release states the fire was reported late Saturday and heavily damaged a single-story structure that contained eight apartments.

The aid agency says the tenants stayed with relatives or friends in the area and will be assisted Sunday by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other basics.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross help is being coordinated by volunteers from Woodstock.