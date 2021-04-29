Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Officials say there are two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), one of which is under investigation, while the other is a close contact of a previous case.

The two new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) are all close contacts of previously reported cases, while the one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) is travel-related.

With 14 recoveries also reported, there are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four people in hospital, including two in ICU.

On Monday, around 900 people connected to George Street Middle School in Fredericton were advised to isolate until Sunday May 2nd after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

Officials say so far, all test results for this group have come back negative for COVID-19, and some students and staff will be retested over the weekend.

Anyone identified as a close contact will have to complete a 14-day self-isolation, but if all testing is negative, all other students and staff will return to school on Monday.

Public Health says 10 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the outbreak at Magee House at UNB in Fredericton, where all residents, staff and their families were retested on Wednesday.

To date, all tests of residents and staff at Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence at UNB have come back negative, though they continue to self-isolate.

Government is working with UNB officials to provide support and to further asses the current COVID-19 situation on campus.