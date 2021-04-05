Ten new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Monday

Public Health reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday.

Officials say seven of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and three of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

All the new cases in Zone 1 are under investigation, while all the new cases in Zone 4 are close contacts of a previously known case.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 168 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 18

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 11

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 2

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 135

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 14 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including eight people in ICU.

Government says vaccination clinics are being held this week in pharmacies and by the regional health authorities for New Brunswickers aged at least 75-years old and members of other eligible groups.

In addition, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinics organized by Vitalité Health Network in Edmundston on Tuesday and Wednesday are open for registration.

Public Health says individuals aged 55-years and older can book appointments online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.