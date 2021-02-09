Tenant advocacy groups call for more protection amid pandemic

Groups representing tenants and low-income people in the province say New Brunswickers are being forced from their homes by out of control rent increases during a pandemic.

The New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights and the Human Development Council say rent increases far outpace median income, housing is becoming less affordable, and tenants have little to no protection from rent increases and eviction.

They're calling for an immediate 2 per-cent cap on rent increases and a moratorium on evictions until the province is back in the green phase of its pandemic recovery.

The groups also to the government to establish a rent back, a Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit under the National Housing Strategy, as well as an affordable housing commission for New Brunswick.

