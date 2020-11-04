Tenants begin moving in to newly renovated 'Maison de l'Acadie' in Petit-Rocher

After more than a year of construction and renovations, tenants are beginning to move into the Maison de l'Acadie in Petit-Rocher.

The building, formerly known as the Madisco Complexe, now houses headquarters for the New Brunswick Acadian Society, the Francophone Association of Municipalities of New Brunswick, and the Acadian Games Society.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports the Chaleur Family Centre for Autism also moved in this week and that a UNI Financial point of service opened its doors there on Monday.

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission office will also be located in the building.

The official opening of the building is expected sometime this winter.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)