Tenants return to Saint John apartment buildings evacuated after December 10 Wind Storm

The Canadian Red Cross says most of the 100 tenants evacuated from two apartment buildings in Saint John almost two weeks ago returned home over the weekend.

A release says the storm on December 10 brought high winds and caused significant roof damage, which in turn displaced all tenants of a 96 unit building in east Saint John and a 12 unit building in west Saint John.

Volunteers helped 87 people from 58 apartments in the east Saint John building with emergency lodging or other support, while other tenants stayed with relatives or friends.

Everyone who lived on the lower five floors received permission over the weekend to return home, while the building's owner is hopeful residents of the top floor, including eight people from six apartments who are still receiving lodging support through the Red Cross, will find out today when they can return.

The Red Cross says that information will be dependent on the results of electrical and other inspections.

Volunteers assisted at least 18 people from the building in west Saint John, and most have been allowed home, although eight people from four apartments are still displaced.

The aid agency says it should hear on Monday whether or not these tenants can return home on Tuesday.