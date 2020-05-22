Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Researchers in Canada say the best early warning system for a second wave of COVID-19 could be right beneath our feet, in the sewers.



Several other countries have taken to testing wastewater for signs of the novel coronavirus as an indication of flare-ups in their communities.



Now researchers are beginning to look at the option in Canada.



Given that some people can pass the virus on without even knowing they have it, health officials say testing large portions of the population will be key for detecting and quashing any new community spread of COVID-19.



Canada has struggled to keep up with the volume of tests needed to do that.



Mike McKay with the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research says scientists across the country are now testing wastewater to see if it could be a viable way to alert public health officials to new outbreaks.