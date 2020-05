The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on May 6, 2020:



Quebec: 33,417 confirmed (including 2,398 deaths, 7,578 resolved)

Ontario: 18,310 confirmed (including 1,361 deaths, 12,779 resolved)

Alberta: 5,893 confirmed (including 106 deaths, 3,219 resolved)

British Columbia: 2,232 confirmed (including 121 deaths, 1,472 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 991 confirmed (including 41 deaths, 652 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 487 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 310 resolved)

Manitoba: 282 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 238 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 259 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 241 resolved)

New Brunswick: 119 confirmed (including 118 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 25 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 62,046 (0 presumptive, 62,046 confirmed including 4,043 deaths, 26,661 resolved)