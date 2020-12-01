The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Dec. 1, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.



There are 378,139 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 378,139 confirmed cases (66,037 active, 299,972 resolved, 12,130 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,103 new cases Monday from 63,070 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 40,584 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 5,798.

There were 66 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 609 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 87. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,475,642 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 338 confirmed cases (36 active, 298 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Monday from 247 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent. Over the past seven days, there has been 17 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 62,520 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 72 confirmed cases (four active, 68 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Monday from 846 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 59,923 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,305 confirmed cases (138 active, 1,102 resolved, 65 deaths).



There were 15 new cases Monday from 2,564 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 115 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 16.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.



There have been 143,754 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 501 confirmed cases (120 active, 374 resolved, seven deaths).



There were six new cases Monday from 1,079 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.



There have been 100,485 tests completed.

Quebec: 142,371 confirmed cases (12,138 active, 123,177 resolved, 7,056 deaths).



There were 1,333 new cases Monday from 8,655 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 15 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,165 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,309.



There were 23 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 214 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 83.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,186,076 tests completed.

Ontario: 116,492 confirmed cases (14,197 active, 98,639 resolved, 3,656 deaths).



There were 1,746 new cases Monday from 38,117 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,991 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,570.



There were eight new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 151 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 22. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.1 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,069,726 tests completed.

Manitoba: 16,825 confirmed cases (9,260 active, 7,253 resolved, 312 deaths).



There were 342 new cases Monday from 9,003 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,738 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 391.

There were 11 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 76 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.79 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 22.78 per 100,000 people.



There have been 347,108 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 8,564 confirmed cases (3,879 active, 4,638 resolved, 47 deaths).



There were 325 new cases Monday from 2,451 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 13 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,856 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.



There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is four per 100,000 people.



There have been 260,818 tests completed.

Alberta: 58,177 confirmed cases (16,454 active, 41,182 resolved, 541 deaths).



There were 1,733 new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,756 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,394.



There were eight new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 65 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 12.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,445,984 tests completed.

British Columbia: 33,238 confirmed cases (9,686 active, 23,111 resolved, 441 deaths).



There were 596 new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,831 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 833.



There were 14 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 93 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.7 per 100,000 people.



There have been 783,409 tests completed.

Yukon: 47 confirmed cases (17 active, 29 resolved, one deaths).



There were two new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.



There have been 5,166 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Monday from 53 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,355 tests completed.

Nunavut: 181 confirmed cases (108 active, 73 resolved, zero deaths).



There were four new cases Monday from 55 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.3 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 4,242 tests completed.