The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, April 9, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, April 9, 2021.



There are 1,036,023 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,036,023 confirmed cases (64,291 active, 948,521 resolved, 23,211 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 7,984 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 169.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 48,108 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,873.



There were 38 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 209 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.07 per 100,000 people.



There have been 28,579,065 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,022 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,007 resolved, six deaths).



There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 224,862 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 161 confirmed cases (five active, 156 resolved, zero deaths).



There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 3.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 128,851 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,754 confirmed cases (40 active, 1,648 resolved, 66 deaths).



There were five new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.08 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 35 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.



There have been 441,959 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,686 confirmed cases (147 active, 1,508 resolved, 31 deaths).



There were seven new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.



There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.97 per 100,000 people.



There have been 271,886 tests completed.

Quebec: 321,411 confirmed cases (11,452 active, 299,241 resolved, 10,718 deaths).



There were 1,609 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 133.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,049 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,293.



There were nine new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 42 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125 per 100,000 people.



There have been 7,401,829 tests completed.

Ontario: 374,112 confirmed cases (28,059 active, 338,559 resolved, 7,494 deaths).



There were 3,295 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 190.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,652 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,093.



There were 19 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 105 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.86 per 100,000 people.



There have been 12,754,152 tests completed.

Manitoba: 34,793 confirmed cases (1,066 active, 32,781 resolved, 946 deaths).



There were 139 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 77.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 622 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 89.



There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.59 per 100,000 people.



There have been 603,515 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 35,376 confirmed cases (2,141 active, 32,788 resolved, 447 deaths).



There were 205 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 181.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,587 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 227.



There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.92 per 100,000 people.



There have been 688,704 tests completed.

Alberta: 156,905 confirmed cases (12,187 active, 142,713 resolved, 2,005 deaths).



There were 1,429 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 275.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,698 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,100.



There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.34 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,779,060 tests completed.

British Columbia: 108,278 confirmed cases (9,184 active, 97,601 resolved, 1,493 deaths).



There were 1,293 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 178.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,398 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,057.



There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,249,251 tests completed.

Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (zero active, 73 resolved, one death).



There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,636 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 16,331 tests completed.

Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 9,953 tests completed.

