The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.



There are 442,069 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 442,069 confirmed cases (73,225 active, 355,735 resolved, 13,109 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,739 new cases Thursday from 91,423 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 194.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,800 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,543.

There were 126 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 702 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 100. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,317,829 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 354 confirmed cases (20 active, 330 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Thursday from 507 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 14 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 65,840 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday from 1,450 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 67,473 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,393 confirmed cases (64 active, 1,264 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were four new cases Thursday from 1,308 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent. The rate of active cases is 6.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 157,619 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 546 confirmed cases (75 active, 464 resolved, seven deaths).

There were four new cases Thursday from 502 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.80 per cent. The rate of active cases is 9.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 107,435 tests completed.

Quebec: 158,310 confirmed cases (16,018 active, 134,910 resolved, 7,382 deaths).

There were 1,842 new cases Thursday from 11,552 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 188.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,778 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,683.

There were 33 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 227 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 32. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,291,928 tests completed.

Ontario: 134,783 confirmed cases (16,233 active, 114,679 resolved, 3,871 deaths).

There were 1,983 new cases Thursday from 59,788 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent. The rate of active cases is 111.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,037 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,862.



There were 35 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 159 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 23. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.57 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,554,562 tests completed.

Manitoba: 19,947 confirmed cases (5,380 active, 14,116 resolved, 451 deaths).



There were 292 new cases Thursday from 2,437 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,196 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 314.



There were 13 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 98 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 14. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 1.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.93 per 100,000 people.



There have been 371,441 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 11,223 confirmed cases (4,682 active, 6,466 resolved, 75 deaths).



There were 324 new cases Thursday from 1,571 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 21 per cent. The rate of active cases is 398.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,979 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 283.

There were four new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 277,275 tests completed.

Alberta: 75,054 confirmed cases (20,163 active, 54,225 resolved, 666 deaths).

There were 1,566 new cases Thursday from 5,964 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 26 per cent. The rate of active cases is 461.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,031 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,719.



There were 13 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 91 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 15.24 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

British Columbia: 40,060 confirmed cases (10,525 active, 28,948 resolved, 587 deaths).



There were 723 new cases Thursday from 6,184 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 207.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,639 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 663.



There were 28 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 106 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 11.57 per 100,000 people.



There have been 859,644 tests completed.

Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday from 28 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.



There have been 5,701 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday from 90 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,781 tests completed.

Nunavut: 229 confirmed cases (42 active, 187 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday from 42 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 108.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 31 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 4,756 tests completed.



This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 11, 2020.