The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.



There are 688,891 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 688,891 confirmed cases (77,956 active, 593,397 resolved, 17,538 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,565 new cases Thursday from 89,350 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 207.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 53,312 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,616.

There were 156 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 960 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 137. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.66 per 100,000 people.



There have been 14,870,942 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 394 confirmed cases (seven active, 383 resolved, four deaths).



There was one new case Thursday from 364 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.



There have been 75,828 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 104 confirmed cases (nine active, 95 resolved, zero deaths).



There was one new case Thursday from 405 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 84,976 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,548 confirmed cases (32 active, 1,451 resolved, 65 deaths).



There were six new cases Thursday from 1,419 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.42 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.



There have been 192,565 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 859 confirmed cases (247 active, 600 resolved, 12 deaths).



There were 23 new cases Thursday from 1,188 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent. The rate of active cases is 31.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 142 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 20.



There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 125,083 tests completed.

Quebec: 236,827 confirmed cases (23,208 active, 204,741 resolved, 8,878 deaths).



There were 2,132 new cases Thursday from 8,955 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 24 per cent. The rate of active cases is 273.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,309 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,330.



There were 64 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 317 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.53 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 104.63 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,629,203 tests completed.

Ontario: 228,310 confirmed cases (29,307 active, 193,814 resolved, 5,189 deaths).



There were 3,326 new cases Thursday from 68,842 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 201.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,715 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,388.



There were 62 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 333 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.62 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,429,938 tests completed.

Manitoba: 26,954 confirmed cases (2,886 active, 23,313 resolved, 755 deaths).



There were 261 new cases Thursday from 2,146 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 210.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,213 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 173.



There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 38 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.4 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.13 per 100,000 people.



There have been 434,323 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 19,329 confirmed cases (3,859 active, 15,264 resolved, 206 deaths).



There were 312 new cases Thursday from 1,426 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 22 per cent. The rate of active cases is 328.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,194 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 313.



There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 17.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 317,720 tests completed.

Alberta: 114,585 confirmed cases (12,434 active, 100,762 resolved, 1,389 deaths).



There were 967 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 284.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,116 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 874.



There were 21 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 172 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 25. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.56 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.78 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

British Columbia: 59,608 confirmed cases (5,965 active, 52,605 resolved, 1,038 deaths).



There were 536 new cases Thursday from 4,462 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 117.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,593 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 513.



There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 68 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 20.47 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,013,053 tests completed.

Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (two active, 67 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday from 11 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,141 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday from 54 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,261 tests completed.

Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Thursday from 78 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,477 tests completed.