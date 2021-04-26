The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Apr. 26, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday April 26, 2021.



There are 1,178,986 confirmed cases in Canada.



Canada: 1,178,986 confirmed cases (86,229 active, 1,068,792 resolved, 23,965 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 6,982 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 226.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,530 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,933.



There were 38 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 343 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 49. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.06 per 100,000 people.



There have been 30,809,196 tests completed.



Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,058 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,023 resolved, six deaths).



There were two new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 5.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 238,977 tests completed.



Prince Edward Island: 175 confirmed cases (11 active, 164 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 139,087 tests completed.



Nova Scotia: 2,053 confirmed cases (263 active, 1,723 resolved, 67 deaths).



There were 63 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 26.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 246 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 35.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.



There have been 495,295 tests completed.



New Brunswick: 1,851 confirmed cases (131 active, 1,685 resolved, 35 deaths).



There were four new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 16.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.48 per 100,000 people.



There have been 291,636 tests completed.



Quebec: 344,808 confirmed cases (10,844 active, 323,086 resolved, 10,878 deaths).



There were 1,014 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 126.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,856 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,122.



There were nine new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 77 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.86 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,076,974 tests completed.



Ontario: 445,351 confirmed cases (41,157 active, 396,283 resolved, 7,911 deaths).



There were 3,947 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 279.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,356 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,051.



There were 24 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 195 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.69 per 100,000 people.



There have been 13,679,981 tests completed.



Manitoba: 37,598 confirmed cases (2,024 active, 34,607 resolved, 967 deaths).



There were 259 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 146.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,439 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 206.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.11 per 100,000 people.



There have been 657,128 tests completed.



Saskatchewan: 39,932 confirmed cases (2,515 active, 36,942 resolved, 475 deaths).



There were 249 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 213.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,774 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 253.



There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.3 per 100,000 people.



There have been 748,282 tests completed.

Alberta: 181,806 confirmed cases (20,136 active, 159,603 resolved, 2,067 deaths).



There were 1,437 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 455.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,011 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,573.



There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.74 per 100,000 people.



There have been 4,024,151 tests completed.



British Columbia: 123,758 confirmed cases (9,065 active, 113,139 resolved, 1,554 deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 176.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,718 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 674.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.19 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,420,042 tests completed.



Yukon: 80 confirmed cases (two active, 77 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,865 tests completed.



Northwest Territories: 48 confirmed cases (five active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 11.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 17,577 tests completed.



Nunavut: 455 confirmed cases (47 active, 404 resolved, four deaths).



There were seven new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 119.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 11,125 tests completed.

