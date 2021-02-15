The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada



The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of. 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Feb. 15, 2021.



Canada: 825,785 confirmed cases (35,984 active, 768,508 resolved, 21,293 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 2,432 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 94.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,632 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,947.



There were 65 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 526 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 75. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.03 per 100,000 people.



There have been 23,022,414 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 697 confirmed cases (299 active, 394 resolved, four deaths).



There were 11 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 57.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 281 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 40.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.



There have been 161,101 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (two active, 112 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 96,217 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,593 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,519 resolved, 65 deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been eight new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been 301,915 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,400 confirmed cases (151 active, 1,227 resolved, 22 deaths).



There were two new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 19.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.82 per 100,000 people.



There have been 224,558 tests completed.

Quebec: 276,790 confirmed cases (10,306 active, 256,270 resolved, 10,214 deaths).



There were 910 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 120.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,732 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 962.

There were 13 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 183 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 119.12 per 100,000 people.



There have been 5,899,159 tests completed.

Ontario: 285,868 confirmed cases (12,047 active, 267,128 resolved, 6,693 deaths).



There were 981 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 81.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,661 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,094.



There were 42 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 188 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.43 per 100,000 people.



There have been 10,180,757 tests completed.

Manitoba: 30,766 confirmed cases (1,619 active, 28,276 resolved, 871 deaths).



There were 79 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 117.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 529 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 76.



There were five new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 504,191 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 26,550 confirmed cases (1,864 active, 24,332 resolved, 354 deaths).



There were 161 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 158.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,147 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 164.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.03 per 100,000 people.



There have been 540,329 tests completed.

Alberta: 128,824 confirmed cases (5,215 active, 121,829 resolved, 1,780 deaths).



There were 284 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 117.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,057 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 294.



There were five new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 71 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.25 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,277,825 tests completed.

British Columbia: 72,750 confirmed cases (4,454 active, 67,008 resolved, 1,288 deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 86.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,141 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 306.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 42 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.02 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,807,331 tests completed.

Yukon: 71 confirmed cases (one active, 69 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 7,854 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 38 confirmed cases (six active, 32 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 13,038 tests completed.

Nunavut: 311 confirmed cases (11 active, 299 resolved, one deaths).



There were three new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 27.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,063 tests completed.