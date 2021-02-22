The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Feb. 22, 2021.



There are 845,652 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 845,652 confirmed cases (31,375 active, 792,603 resolved, 21,674 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 2,351 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 82.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,985 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,712.



There were 44 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 367 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 52. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.03 per 100,000 people.



There have been 23,703,735 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 926 confirmed cases (433 active, 489 resolved, four deaths).



There were 25 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 82.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 229 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 33.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.



There have been 183,360 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 115 confirmed cases (two active, 113 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 98,642 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,609 confirmed cases (19 active, 1,525 resolved, 65 deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 16 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been 312,821 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,424 confirmed cases (88 active, 1,311 resolved, 25 deaths).



There were four new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 11.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.



There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.2 per 100,000 people.



There have been 230,912 tests completed.

Quebec: 282,122 confirmed cases (8,278 active, 263,537 resolved, 10,307 deaths).

There were 666 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 96.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,332 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 762.



There were 15 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 94 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 120.2 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,087,066 tests completed.

Ontario: 293,086 confirmed cases (10,371 active, 275,854 resolved, 6,861 deaths).



There were 1,087 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 70.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,218 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,031.



There were 13 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 168 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.57 per 100,000 people.



There have been 10,499,526 tests completed.

Manitoba: 31,386 confirmed cases (1,180 active, 29,322 resolved, 884 deaths).



There were 57 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 85.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 621 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 89.



There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.09 per 100,000 people.



There have been 515,740 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 27,620 confirmed cases (1,670 active, 25,578 resolved, 372 deaths).



There were 182 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 141.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,070 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 153.



There were four new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.56 per 100,000 people.



There have been 555,977 tests completed.

Alberta: 131,063 confirmed cases (4,758 active, 124,478 resolved, 1,827 deaths).



There were 328 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 107.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,239 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 320.



There were nine new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 47 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.32 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,331,615 tests completed.

British Columbia: 75,835 confirmed cases (4,538 active, 69,970 resolved, 1,327 deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 88.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,202 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 315.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.78 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,857,754 tests completed.

Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (two active, 69 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,029 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (eight active, 34 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 17.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 13,858 tests completed.

Nunavut: 339 confirmed cases (28 active, 310 resolved, one deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 71.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 28 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,359 tests completed.