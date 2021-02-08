The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Feb. 8, 2021.



There are 804,260 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 804,260 confirmed cases (44,727 active, 738,766 resolved, 20,767 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 3,203 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 117.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,407 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,487.



There were 65 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 735 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 105. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.28 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 416 confirmed cases (19 active, 393 resolved, four deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 3.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been eight new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (three active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,585 confirmed cases (eight active, 1,512 resolved, 65 deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 0.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,344 confirmed cases (204 active, 1,120 resolved, 20 deaths).



There were seven new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 26.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 88 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 13.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.56 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Quebec: 270,058 confirmed cases (11,915 active, 248,112 resolved, 10,031 deaths).



There were 1,081 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 138.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,475 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,068.



There were 32 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 237 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 34. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 116.99 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Ontario: 278,207 confirmed cases (14,799 active, 256,903 resolved, 6,505 deaths).



There were 1,489 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 100.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,996 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,428.



There were 22 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 317 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Manitoba: 30,237 confirmed cases (3,256 active, 26,135 resolved, 846 deaths).



There were 79 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 236.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 673 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 96.



There were four new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.34 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 25,403 confirmed cases (2,363 active, 22,701 resolved, 339 deaths).



There were 194 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 200.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,539 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 220.



There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 35 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.42 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.76 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Alberta: 126,767 confirmed cases (6,242 active, 118,816 resolved, 1,709 deaths).



There were 351 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 141.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,559 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 366.



There were four new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 70 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.65 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

British Columbia: 69,716 confirmed cases (5,903 active, 62,567 resolved, 1,246 deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 114.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,056 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 294.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 57 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.2 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.

Nunavut: 299 confirmed cases (14 active, 284 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 35.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been zero tests completed.