The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Mar. 15, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday March 15, 2021.



Canada: 909,157 confirmed cases (31,674 active, 855,020 resolved, 22,463 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 2,957 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 83.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,502 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,072.



There were 29 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 215 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.11 per 100,000 people.



There have been 25,881,400 tests completed.



Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,012 confirmed cases (56 active, 950 resolved, six deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 10.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 211,268 tests completed.



Prince Edward Island: 143 confirmed cases (16 active, 127 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 10.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 116,371 tests completed.



Nova Scotia: 1,670 confirmed cases (18 active, 1,587 resolved, 65 deaths).



There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.84 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 11 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been 385,665 tests completed.



New Brunswick: 1,470 confirmed cases (38 active, 1,402 resolved, 30 deaths).



There were five new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 4.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.



There have been 248,792 tests completed.



Quebec: 297,592 confirmed cases (7,022 active, 280,030 resolved, 10,540 deaths).



There were 674 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 81.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,961 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 709.



There were five new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 68 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 122.92 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,631,808 tests completed.



Ontario: 318,106 confirmed cases (12,383 active, 298,570 resolved, 7,153 deaths).



There were 1,747 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 84.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,810 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,401.



There were 15 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.55 per 100,000 people.



There have been 11,561,037 tests completed.



Manitoba: 32,743 confirmed cases (891 active, 30,935 resolved, 917 deaths).



There were 44 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 64.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 518 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 74.



There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.48 per 100,000 people.



There have been 553,781 tests completed.



Saskatchewan: 30,620 confirmed cases (1,399 active, 28,814 resolved, 407 deaths).



There were 98 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 118.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 911 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 130.



There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.53 per 100,000 people.



There have been 607,926 tests completed.



Alberta: 138,424 confirmed cases (4,697 active, 131,781 resolved, 1,946 deaths).



There were 388 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 106.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,583 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 369.



There were six new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.01 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,502,952 tests completed.



British Columbia: 86,867 confirmed cases (5,145 active, 80,325 resolved, 1,397 deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 99.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,683 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 383.



There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.14 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,029,164 tests completed.



Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,313 tests completed.



Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (one active, 41 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 15,214 tests completed.



Nunavut: 383 confirmed cases (eight active, 374 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 20.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 9,033 tests completed.

