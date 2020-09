The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 25

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EDT on Sept. 25, 2020:



There are 149,094 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 69,670 confirmed (including 5,810 deaths, 59,943 resolved)

Ontario: 48,496 confirmed (including 2,836 deaths, 41,886 resolved)

Alberta: 17,190 confirmed (including 261 deaths, 15,467 resolved)

British Columbia: 8,543 confirmed (including 229 deaths, 6,917 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 1,835 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,681 resolved)

Manitoba: 1,711 confirmed (including 19 deaths, 1,243 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,087 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,021 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 272 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 267 resolved)

New Brunswick: 199 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 191 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 58 confirmed (including 57 resolved)

Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 149,094 (0 presumptive, 149,094 confirmed including 9,249 deaths, 128,706 resolved)