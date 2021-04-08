The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 8, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 8, 2021.



There are 1,028,041 confirmed cases in Canada.

There were 7,148 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 163.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,931 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,562.



There were 32 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 214 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.97 per 100,000 people.



There have been 28,455,431 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,021 confirmed cases (eight active, 1,007 resolved, six deaths).



There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 224,123 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 160 confirmed cases (eight active, 152 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 5.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 128,023 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,749 confirmed cases (37 active, 1,646 resolved, 66 deaths).



There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 3.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.



There have been 439,970 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,679 confirmed cases (164 active, 1,484 resolved, 31 deaths).



There were 14 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 20.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 66 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.



There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.97 per 100,000 people.



There have been 270,927 tests completed.

Quebec: 319,802 confirmed cases (10,795 active, 298,298 resolved, 10,709 deaths).



There were 1,270 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 125.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,244.



There were eight new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 42 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 124.89 per 100,000 people.



There have been 7,363,399 tests completed.

Ontario: 370,817 confirmed cases (27,359 active, 335,983 resolved, 7,475 deaths).



There were 3,215 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 185.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,914 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,988.



There were 17 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 109 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.73 per 100,000 people.



There have been 12,704,263 tests completed.

Manitoba: 34,656 confirmed cases (1,294 active, 32,419 resolved, 943 deaths).



There were 109 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 93.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 541 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 77.



There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.37 per 100,000 people.



There have been 601,209 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 35,171 confirmed cases (2,138 active, 32,588 resolved, 445 deaths).



There were 189 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 181.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,581 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 226.



There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.75 per 100,000 people.



There have been 685,553 tests completed.

Alberta: 155,476 confirmed cases (11,464 active, 142,010 resolved, 2,002 deaths).



There were 1,351 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 259.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,144 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,021.



There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.27 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,765,010 tests completed.

British Columbia: 106,985 confirmed cases (8,868 active, 96,626 resolved, 1,491 deaths).



There were 997 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 172.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,937 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 991.



There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 33 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.96 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,238,049 tests completed.

Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (zero active, 73 resolved, one death).



There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,629 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 16,254 tests completed.

Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 9,946 tests completed.