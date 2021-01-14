The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.



There are 681,328 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 681,328 confirmed cases (79,293 active, 584,652 resolved, 17,383 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 6,858 new cases Wednesday from 67,556 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10 per cent. The rate of active cases is 210.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54,087 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,727.



There were 152 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 1,014 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 145. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.24 per 100,000 people.



There have been 14,781,592 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 393 confirmed cases (six active, 383 resolved, four deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday from 282 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.



There have been 75,464 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 103 confirmed cases (eight active, 95 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday from 565 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 84,571 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,542 confirmed cases (30 active, 1,447 resolved, 65 deaths).



There were eight new cases Wednesday from 1,118 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.



There have been 191,146 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 836 confirmed cases (231 active, 593 resolved, 12 deaths).



There were 19 new cases Wednesday from 1,057 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 29.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 143 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 20.



There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 123,895 tests completed.

Quebec: 234,695 confirmed cases (23,714 active, 202,166 resolved, 8,815 deaths).



There were 2,071 new cases Wednesday from 8,692 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 24 per cent. The rate of active cases is 279.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,696 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,385.



There were 35 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 327 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.55 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 103.89 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,620,248 tests completed.

Ontario: 224,984 confirmed cases (29,636 active, 190,221 resolved, 5,127 deaths).



There were 2,961 new cases Wednesday from 49,684 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 6.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 203.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,908 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,415.



There were 74 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 360 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 51. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.2 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,361,096 tests completed.

Manitoba: 26,695 confirmed cases (2,928 active, 23,014 resolved, 753 deaths).



There were 26,430 new cases Wednesday from 1,730 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1,500 per cent. The rate of active cases is 213.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,161 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 166.



There were five new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.5 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.98 per 100,000 people.



There have been 432,177 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 19,017 confirmed cases (3,748 active, 15,063 resolved, 206 deaths).



There were 247 new cases Wednesday from 1,038 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 24 per cent. The rate of active cases is 319.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,215 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 316.



There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 17.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 316,294 tests completed.

Alberta: 113,618 confirmed cases (12,838 active, 99,412 resolved, 1,368 deaths).



There were 875 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 293.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,117 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 874.



There were 23 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 175 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 25. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.57 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.29 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

British Columbia: 59,072 confirmed cases (6,148 active, 51,893 resolved, 1,031 deaths).



There were 519 new cases Wednesday from 3,263 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 121.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,818 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 545.



There were 12 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 69 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 20.33 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,008,591 tests completed.

Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (six active, 63 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday from 12 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 14.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,130 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 34 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,207 tests completed.

Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Wednesday from 81 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,399 tests completed.

